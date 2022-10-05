Jones (knee) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday.
After sitting out Weeks 2 and 3 due to a knee issue, Jones suited up this past Sunday versus the Chiefs and played the entire first half, but he departed after the first snap following halftime and didn't return. Coach Todd Bowles said Jones got "nicked up" during the game, and a knee injury again seems to be culprit. All of Jones, Chris Godwin (knee), Russell Gage (hamstring) and Breshad Perriman (knee/hamstring) were limited Wednesday, so the status of Tampa Bay's receiving corps remains cloudy.
