Jones (knee) was a limited participant at Tuesday's walkthrough, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Like he did last week, Jones mixed into some drills in the second session of the week, but he still ended up missing his third game in a row this past Sunday at Carolina. It remains to be seen whether he'll suffer the same fate Thursday versus the Ravens, but Wednesday's injury report could provide some clarity regarding his upcoming availability (or lack thereof).
