Jones (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Jones likely will be treated as a game-time call for the fourth week in a row, after missing Weeks 2-3 and returning for 18 snaps (two targets) in the Week 4 loss to Kansas City. He's nursing a partial PCL tear, with coach Todd Bowles suggesting last week that the team likes to see how Jones' knee responds after he practices during the week and rests Friday/Saturday. The 33-year-old was a limited practice participant Wednesday through Friday this week, and he may just be the No. 4 receiver if he suits up now that Chris Godwin and Russell Gage are off the injury report.