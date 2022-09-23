Jones (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Green Bay, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

As expected, after coach Todd Bowles referred to Jones as a game-time decision earlier Friday. A 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff isn't ideal for fantasy managers, nor is the matchup with Green Bay's secondary, but Jones could see a bunch of passes from Tom Brady if he's able to suit up. Mike Evans (suspension) and Chris Godwin (hamstring) are out this week, while Jones' return to a limited practice Friday suggests he has a real chance to return after missing Week 2.