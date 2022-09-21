Jones (knee) didn't practice Wednesday.
Neither did Chris Godwin (hamstring), who also missed the Week 2 win over New Orleans. On top of that, Mike Evans is suspended this week and backups Russell Gage (hamstring), Scotty Miller (calf) and Breshad Perriman (knee) all were limited practice participants Wednesday. The last three at least seem likely to play Sunday against the Packers, while Jones and Godwin are up in the air.
