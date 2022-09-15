Jones (knee) didn't take part in practice Thursday.
Jones joined Mike Evans (calf) and Chris Godwin (hamstring) as non-participants, marking his second day in a row with such a listing. The Buccaneers may be taking a cautious approach with Jones considering Godwin was coming off last season's torn ACL before he was forced out of Week 1 action. Behind the aforementioned trio, Russell Gage (hamstring) and Breshad Perriman (knee) were limited for a second straight session Thursday, so the entire state of Tampa Bay's receiving corps should be monitored to get a sense of who may or may not be able to play Sunday in New Orleans.
