Jones (knee) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice.
This comes as no surprise, as GM Jason Licht said Monday that that Buccaneers are "playing the long game" with Jones to ensure he's good to go at some point later this season, according to Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times. Through five games, Jones has played a cumulative six quarters while being inactive three times, and there's no telling when he may be available to Tampa Bay's offense again. Aside from Jones, the team's receiving corps remains banged-up, with Chris Godwin (hip/knee) limited and Russell Gage (ankle) and Jaelon Darden (tooth) not practicing Wednesday.
