Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said the team is "playing the long game" with Jones (knee) and hope he's good to go late in the season, Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Jones has been sidelined for three contests due to a knee injury and played roughly six quarters across the only two games he has appeared in this season. Tampa Bay's receiving corps has been banged up to start the campaign, but the team still believes they have enough depth to mitigate Jones' likely prolonged absence. Before signing with the Buccaneers, the 33-yard-old wideout had appeared in just 19 games over the previous two seasons due to numerous injuries, but when available, he's still capable of putting of making big plays in the passing attack.