While Jones (knee) may work out before Sunday's game against the Bengals, the wideout isn't expected to be available for the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Official confirmation of Jones' Week 15 status will arrive once Tampa Bay's inactives are posted ahead of Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff, but if Jones is indeed unavailable, Russell Gage would be the top candidate to log added WR opportunities versus Cincinnati alongside Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.