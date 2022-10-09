Jones (knee) is not expected to play Sunday against the Falcons, Jeff Darlington of ESPN reports.
Official confirmation Jones' status will arrive upon the release of the Buccaneers' inactives ahead of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff, but at this stage it looks like the team's Week 5 wideout corps will feature Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Russell Gage (back).
More News
-
Buccaneers' Julio Jones: To be game-time call•
-
Buccaneers' Julio Jones: Listed as questionable again•
-
Buccaneers' Julio Jones: Likely to be questionable•
-
Buccaneers' Julio Jones: Remains limited Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Julio Jones: Limited by knee injury•
-
Buccaneers' Julio Jones: Misses second half of SNF•