Jones is not expected to play Saturday against the Dolphins, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Jones is technically one of the only healthy receivers among the Buccaneers' top four targets, but the long-time veteran doesn't stand to gain much with Tom Brady expected to be out the next two preseason matchups. Tyler Johnson, Cyril Grayson and Scotty Miller are projected to shoulder the majority of the first-team reps in the preseason opener.