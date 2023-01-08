Jones (knee/illness) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Regardless of what happens Week 18, the Buccaneers are locked in as the NFC's No. 4 seed in the playoffs, so it's not especially surprising that Tampa Bay won't take any chances with Jones in what amounts to a mostly meaningless regular-season finale. Jones, who managed just one limited practice this week due to the knee injury and illness, should be ready to go for the wild-card round of the postseason, though he may find himself fourth in the pecking order at receiver behind Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Russell Gage.