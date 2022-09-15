Jones (knee) wasn't on the field for the media-access portion of Thursday's practice, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Along with Jones, Mike Evans (calf) and Chris Godwin (hamstring) also weren't spotted during Tampa Bay's second practice session of the week. The Buccaneers likely aren't counting on Godwin being available Sunday in New Orleans after he strained his hamstring in his first game back from a torn ACL and MCL in the Week 1 win over the Cowboys, but the statuses of Evans and Jones appear to be more up in the air. Unless he's able to fit in some work behind the scenes later Thursday, Jones will go down as a non-participant on the practice report for the second day in a row, so he'll almost certainly need to turn in some on-field work Friday to keep himself in consideration to play this weekend. Jones is coming off an impressive Buccaneers debut in which he turned his five targets into three receptions for 69 yards and gained 17 yards on two carries.