Jones (knee) wasn't present for the open portion of Thursday's practice and is expected to be listed as a non-participant, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Coming out of Sunday's blowout loss to the 49ers, the Buccaneers didn't indicate that Jones suffered any sort of setback with the knee issue that has previously cost him five games this season. However, Jones' absence from the first two practices of Week 15 suggests that he may be sitting out for more than maintenance-related reasons. If Jones ends up being ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals following Friday's practice or is otherwise deemed unlikely to play, Russell Gage would be the top candidate to join Chris Godwin and Mike Evans in three-receiver sets.