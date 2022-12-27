Jones (knee) brought in one of two targets for five yards in the Buccaneers' 19-16 overtime win over the Cardinals on Sunday night.

Jones overcame the questionable designation he headed into the weekend with to suit up and log 19 snaps from scrimmage overall. Russell Gage continued to run well ahead of Jones with 43 snaps overall, but the latter did have a 10-yard touchdown grab nullified by an illegal shift penalty early in the second quarter. Given Gage's recent success, Jones is likely to slot into more of a de facto No. 4 receiver role in Sunday's critical Week 17 divisional home clash against the Panthers.