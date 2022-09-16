Jones (knee) is taking part in practice Friday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The extent of Jones' participation Friday remains to be seen, but it's encouraging to see the oft-injured veteran back on the field. Mike Evans (calf) also resumed practicing Friday while Chris Godwin (hamstring) is not on the field for the start of the session. Jones logged an impressive Tampa Bay debut Week 1, and if Godwin is ruled out for Sunday's game in New Orleans, the 33-year-old could face expanded opportunities.
