Jones secured seven of 11 targets for 74 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 31-14 wild-card loss to the Cowboys on Monday night.

Jones finished second in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the night for the Buccaneers, with the highlight of his performance a 30-yard touchdown grab down the left sideline on the final play of the third quarter. The solid season-ending effort was a encouraging cap on a mostly quiet 2022 campaign for Jones, one in which he struggled with his nagging knee issues and totaled 24 receptions for 299 yards and two touchdowns on 42 targets across 10 games while adding 45 rushing yards on five attempts. Jones will presumably head back into the open market in mid-March at age 34 and with three consecutive injury-shortened seasons in tow, giving him a very modest outlook in terms of his next opportunity.