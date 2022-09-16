Jones (knee) returned to practice Friday as a limited participant and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against New Orleans, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Given his history of missing practice, it's hard to know if the knee injury represents a real threat to Jones' availability. Whatever the case, he returned to practice Friday after back-to-back absences, and he's now listed as questionable along with fellow wideouts Mike Evans (calf) and Russell Gage (hamstring). Chris Godwin (hamstring), meanwhile, has been ruled out, leaving more snaps up for grabs for whoever is healthy enough to play.