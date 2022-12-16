Jones (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

His return to practice Friday, albeit as a limited participant, seemingly gives Jones a real shot to play. He had season highs for snap share (72 percent) and targets (eight) in last week's 35-7 loss to the Bengals, and he likely aggravated the PCL injury that bothered him earlier this season. Russell Gage should pick up more snaps and targets if Jones ends up inactive ahead of the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday.