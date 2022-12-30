Jones (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
He played through the injury last week but took only 24 percent of snaps as the No. 4 receiver in an overtime win over Arizona. It's possible Jones is stuck behind Russell Gage again even if he's active ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday.
