Jones (knee) returned to a limited practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Jones played less than 30 percent of offensive snaps the past two weeks as the No. 4 receiver, but a larger role isn't entirely out of the question if he's able to play, as the Bucs are locked into the NFC's fourth seed for the postseason and may rest starters. Of course, Jones may be one of the guys held out ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, especially now that he's dealing with an illness in addition to the lingering PCL injury in his knee. He does seem likely to be ready for the wild-card round, if nothing else.