Jones secured three of four targets for 40 yards and rushed once for 15 yards in the Buccaneers' 23-17 overtime loss to the Browns on Sunday.

Jones actually outpaced position mate Mike Evans in receptions and receiving yards on the afternoon despite seeing five fewer targets than his teammate. The veteran wideout has started to flash some utility in his complementary role the last two games, posting a 6-93-1 line through the air in addition to Sunday's 15-yard rush. Jones' next opportunity to continue extend his positive run comes in a Week 13 home Monday night matchup versus the Saints.