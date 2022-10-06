Jones (knee) was limited at practice Thursday.
Jones departed the Bucs' Week 4 matchup with the Chiefs after the first snap of the second half, ending his day with one catch (on two targets) for seven yards. It thus comes as no surprise that he continues to operate under practice limitations as he tends to a knee issue. This also has been the reality for Chris Godwin (knee), Russell Gage (hamstring) and Breshad Perriman (knee/hamstring) this week, so the team's receiving corps remains in flux behind top option Mike Evans.
