Jones (knee) was listed as a non-participant at Monday's walkthrough, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
While Jones missed his third game in a row and fifth overall of the season Sunday in Carolina, he did make an appearance at practice last Thursday as limited. It could be a sign that he's closing in on a return to action, but he'll again begin Week 8 prep with no activity. Fellow wide receivers Mike Evans (ankle) and Russell Gage (hamstring) also sat out Monday, so the situation bears watching to see if any of the trio is in danger of missing Thursday's contest against the Ravens.
