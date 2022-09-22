Jones (knee) wasn't spotted at Thursday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
With Jones and Chris Godwin (hamstring) in line to log back-to-back absences to start the practice week, what the duo is able to do Friday will be telling with regard to either player's chances of suiting up Sunday against the Packers. The Buccaneers will be without Mike Evans (one-game suspension) this weekend, while Russell Gage (hamstring), Breshad Perriman (knee) and Scotty Miller (calf) were all limited at practice Wednesday.
