Jones recorded three receptions on five targets for 53 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-16 win over the Seahawks.

Jones continued to serve as Tampa Bay's third receiver, though he turned in his best performance since Week 1. The majority of his damage came on a 31-yard catch and run for a touchdown early in the second quarter. It was Jones' second score of the season and second in his last three games. He also added a 17-yard reception to top 50 receiving yards for the second time on the campaign.