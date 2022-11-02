Jones (knee) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice.
Making just his third appearance of the season last Thursday against the Ravens, Jones salvaged his day with a late touchdown and finished with a 2-21-1 receiving line on four targets. With Russell Gage (hamstring) sidelined, Jones (39 of 68) ranked third behind Mike Evans (64) and Chris Godwin (61) in offensive snaps, but it didn't translate to much production. With an absence from practice to kick off Week 9 prep, Jones again will need to prove his health in advance of Sunday's game versus the Rams.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Julio Jones: Scores touchdown in return•
-
Buccaneers' Julio Jones: Back in action Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Julio Jones: Slated to return for Week 8 action•
-
Buccaneers' Julio Jones: Game-time decision for Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Julio Jones: Listed as limited Tuesday•
-
Buccaneers' Julio Jones: Remains out at practice•