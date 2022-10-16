Jones (knee) is listed as inactive Sunday at Pittsburgh.
Sitting out for the fourth time in six games to begin the season, Jones will continue his recovery from a knee injury, while all of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Russell Gage serve as Tom Brady's top options at wide receiver this weekend. As GM Jason Licht mentioned Monday, the Buccaneers are "playing the long game" with Jones to ensure he's available at some point down the stretch. Jones' next chance to play arrives Sunday, Oct. 23 at Carolina.