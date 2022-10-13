Jones (knee) wasn't participating in the open portion of Thursday's practice, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Jones looks destined to go down as a non-participant on the Buccaneers' official practice report for the second straight day, which doesn't inspire much early optimism that he'll be on the field for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh. If Jones is sidelined for the fourth time in six games this season, Russell Gage (ankle), Breshad Perriman and Scotty Miller could all be candidates to see added snaps alongside the Buccaneers' top two wideouts, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin (hip/knee).