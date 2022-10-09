Jones (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Jones has had an up-and-down campaign, playing roughly six quarters of action but otherwise sitting out three full contests. The Buccaneers thus will roll with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage (back), Scotty Miller, Jaelon Darden and Kaylon Geiger at wide receiver Week 5 with Breshad Perriman (knee/hamstring) and Deven Thompkins (coach's decision) also inactive. Jones' next chance to play arrives next Sunday, Oct. 16 at Pittsburgh.