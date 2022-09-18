Jones (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game in New Orleans.
Jones was viewed as a game-time decision heading into the day after managing only one limited practice this week on account of the knee issue, but he ultimately didn't demonstrate enough progress in pregame warmups for the Buccaneers to sign off on him playing. With both Jones and Chris Godwin (hamstring) sidelined for the Buccaneers, Russell Gage (hamstring), Breshad Perriman (knee) and Jaelon Darden should be in store for added reps on offense alongside No. 1 wideout Mike Evans (calf).
More News
-
Buccaneers' Julio Jones: Likely game-time decision•
-
Buccaneers' Julio Jones: Questionable after practice return•
-
Buccaneers' Julio Jones: Participating in Friday's practice•
-
Buccaneers' Julio Jones: No activity Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Julio Jones: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Julio Jones: Joins lengthy list of injured WRs•