Jones (knee) is in line to be active Thursday against the Ravens, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

If he's indeed available Week 8, it'll mark Jones' first appearance since Week 4 and just his third of the season. While the Buccaneers won't have Russell Gage (hamstring) or Cameron Brate (neck) on Thursday, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin occupy the top two spots in the receiving corps, so Jones can't necessarily expect a massive share of the targets. Still, Jones is averaging 19 YPC and and 10.9 YPT on his four catches and seven targets in 2022, meaning he may be able to hit for a chunk play (or plays) at some point.