Jones practiced with the Buccaneers for the first time Thursday and recorded a touchdown pass in goal-line work, Brianna Dix of the team's official site reports.

The multi-time Pro Bowler wasted no time making his presence felt in a talented offense, connecting with Tom Brady twice during goal-line work, including a leaping grab in the back of the end zone. Jones also had no trouble showing off his field-stretching capability and ability to pick up yards after the catch on intermediate routes during the non-padded practice, making it an impressive all-around debut that general manager Jason Licht described as "damn good."