Jones (knee) was limited in practice Wednesday.

Jones now has been dealing with a knee issue for three weeks running, but after sitting out Week 15 against the Bengals, he was able to play Sunday in Arizona after managing three straight capped sessions ahead of the contest. While he recorded one official target en route to a five-yard catch Week 16, he also had a touchdown called back due to penalty. Assuming he goes through a similar practice regimen this week, Jones will have a good chance to suit up Sunday versus the Panthers.

