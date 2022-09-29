Jones (knee) practiced on a limited basis Thursday.
Jones maintained his activity level from one day prior as he attempts to gain clearance for game action for the first time since Week 1, the result of a partially torn PCL in his knee. Friday's practice report may provide some clarity into Jones' potential to play Sunday versus the Chiefs, along with that of fellow wide receivers Chris Godwin (hamstring), Russell Gage (hamstring) and Breshad Perriman (knee/hamstring).
More News
-
Buccaneers' Julio Jones: Another limited practice•
-
Buccaneers' Julio Jones: Expected back in Week 4•
-
Buccaneers' Julio Jones: Inactive, has partly torn ligament•
-
Buccaneers' Julio Jones: Listed as questionable, GTD•
-
Buccaneers' Julio Jones: Likely game-time decision•
-
Buccaneers' Julio Jones: Remains sidelined Thursday•