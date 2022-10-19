Jones (knee) didn't practice Wednesday.

After Jones wasn't seen on the field earlier Wednesday, it doesn't come as a surprise that he went down as a non-participant to begin Week 7 prep. The Buccaneers are expected to take their time with Jones' recovery from a knee injury with the aim to have him healthy for the stretch run of the season. As such, whenever he makes an appearance at practice will be a sign that his return to game action may be possible in the near future. But for now, Jones seems destined to be a regular inactive with the team's receiving corps in relative good health at the moment.

