Jones and Mike Evans (ankle/rest), who don't have designations for Sunday's contest against the Rams, will be working without Russell Gage (hamstring) for a second game in row.

With Gage sidelined, Jones is the clear-cut No. 3 wide receiver for the Buccaneers behind Evans and Chris Godwin, who have combined for 114 targets through the first eight weeks of the campaign. Jones himself has 11 in his three appearances, which he's turned into six catches for 97 yards and a touchdown. Considering four of those targets have occurred in the red-zone, he's likely a TD-dependent option at this point in his career.