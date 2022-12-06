Jones secured three of six targets for 28 yards in the Buccaneers' 17-16 win over the Saints on Monday night.

Jones logged a season-high target total while recording three receptions for the third straight contest. The veteran wideout has managed to remain healthy for an extended stretch for the first time as a Buc, but he continues to hold down a very modest role in a passing attack that spreads the ball around at a fairly brisk clip.