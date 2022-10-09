Jones (knee) is expected to play Sunday versus Atlanta but will be a game-time decision, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jones' status won't be made official until Tampa Bay's inactives list is released roughly 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. The Buccaneers are also hopeful to have Russell Gage (calf) available versus the Falcons, and top wideouts Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are both off the injury report.