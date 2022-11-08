Jones secured two of five targets for 28 yards in the Buccaneers' 16-13 win over the Rams on Sunday.

The veteran wideout flashed with a 19-yard grab and turned in serviceable numbers overall relative to opportunity in the narrow win. Jones has now suited up in back-to-back games for the first time this season, logging a total of 62 snaps in his rotational role. Given the veteran wideout's delicate health and typically modest production, Jones' fantasy value remains muted heading into the Week 10 matchup against a tough Seahawks defense in Germany.