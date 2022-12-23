The Buccaneers list Jones (knee) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
After sitting out last week's loss to the Bengals, Jones was listed as a limited participant in practices Wednesday through Friday. Because he was unable to advance to full activity, Jones will carry a designation into the weekend, and it's unclear if the Buccaneers expect him to gain clearance ahead of Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. If Jones is sidelined for a second straight game, Russell Gage -- who cashed in on 12 targets with eight receptions for 59 yards and two touchdowns in Week 15 -- would likely start at receiver alongside Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Julio Jones: Another limited showing•
-
Buccaneers' Julio Jones: Begins week as limited•
-
Buccaneers' Julio Jones: Inactive as expected Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Julio Jones: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Julio Jones: Questionable after practicing•
-
Buccaneers' Julio Jones: Another DNP on Thursday•