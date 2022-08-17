Jones, who was a healthy scratch for Saturday night's preseason opener against the Dolphins, is expected to accompany the Buccaneers to Nashville and participate in the two joint practices against the Titans this week, the team's official site reports.

The news is noteworthy in that Jones will not only get to face his former teammates, but will likely get a solid amount of reps while doing so. Mike Evans (hamstring), Russell Gage (leg) and Chris Godwin (knee) will all be held out of the joint sessions, so Jones will essentially serve as the de facto top receiver for Blaine Gabbert, Kyle Trask and Ryan Griffin during the pair of practices.