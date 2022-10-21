Jones (knee) will not play Sunday against the Panthers, Brianna Dix of the Bucs' official website reports.
With Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Russell Gage all healthy and a struggling opponent on top, it would've been a big surprise if this was the week the Bucs brought Jones back from his PCL injury. His next chance to play will be just four days later Thursday night against the Ravens.
