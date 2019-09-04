Evans (Achilles) sat out of Wednesday's practice, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.

Evans has an opportunity to start at strong safety in Week 1 versus the 49ers if he can overcome this Achilles injury, but the initial absence from practice doesn't bode well. Furthermore, it's more likely that he rotates in as a backup to Jordan Whitehead initially since Evans has missed so much training camp due to heel/toe/Achilles injuries. Evans has strong potential so he's one to keep an eye on, but he'll need to get on the practice field before he can prove himself.

