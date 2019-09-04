Buccaneers' Justin Evans: Absent from Wednesday's practice
Evans (Achilles) sat out of Wednesday's practice, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.
Evans has an opportunity to start at strong safety in Week 1 versus the 49ers if he can overcome this Achilles injury, but the initial absence from practice doesn't bode well. Furthermore, it's more likely that he rotates in as a backup to Jordan Whitehead initially since Evans has missed so much training camp due to heel/toe/Achilles injuries. Evans has strong potential so he's one to keep an eye on, but he'll need to get on the practice field before he can prove himself.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Justin Evans: Backup on first depth chart•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Evans: Held out with sore Achilles•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Evans: Expected to see field Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Evans: Activated from PUP list•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Evans: Making progress•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Evans: Close to returning•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
News and Notes: Depth chart updates
Ben Gretch rounds up the latest headlines from around the NFL Wednesday in preparation for...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
With plenty still unsettled at the position, Jamey Eisenberg gives his Start and Sit calls...
-
Week 1 Rankings: Biggest questions
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the six biggest questions for Fantasy Week 1 rankings.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Cohen down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Preseason Trade Values Chart
Finish your draft and realize you've got an unexpected hole to fill? Want to take advantage...
-
Elliott back to Fantasy royalty
As Ezekiel Elliott has finally signed his new contract, Dave Richard answers the nine biggest...