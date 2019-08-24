Evans (toe) was activated from the PUP list Saturday, Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com reports.

Evans was able to pass a physical Saturday after being sidelined since he was placed on injured reserve due to a foot injury last December. The Buccaneers may continue to proceed cautiously and hold Evans out of their preseason finale against the Cowboys on Aug. 29, but the starting safety could return to game action in Week 1 of the regular season versus the 49ers.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • jameis.jpg

    Fantasy football sleepers: Draft Dion

    SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    TE Tiers 6.0

    You've got two options at tight end: Go big early, or wait. Dave Richard breaks the position...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 6.0

    With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...