Buccaneers' Justin Evans: Activated from PUP list
Evans (toe) was activated from the PUP list Saturday, Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com reports.
Evans was able to pass a physical Saturday after being sidelined since he was placed on injured reserve due to a foot injury last December. The Buccaneers may continue to proceed cautiously and hold Evans out of their preseason finale against the Cowboys on Aug. 29, but the starting safety could return to game action in Week 1 of the regular season versus the 49ers.
