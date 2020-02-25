Play

Head coach Bruce Arians hopes Evans (foot) will be cleared June 1, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Evans started the 2019 season on injured reserve due to an Achilles injury, and he was shut down for the year after undergoing surgery on his other foot -- the one that hampered him in the 2018 campaign. It's been a tough stretch for Evans, but he's almost in the clear and could participate in part of the offseason program. At the very least, the 24-year-old safety should be back in action by training camp.

More News
Our Latest Stories