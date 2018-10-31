Evans posted eight tackles (six solo) in the Buccaneers' 37-34 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

The second-year safety continues to pile up appealing IDP numbers, as he's now posted back-to-back eight-tackle efforts. Evans' run-stopping responsibilities as the starting strong safety should only bump up in the absence of Kwon Alexander (knee-ACL), which in turn will boost his overall IDP value.