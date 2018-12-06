Evans (toe) did not participate in Wednesday's practice and is once again wearing his walking boot, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The second-year safety couldn't make it through the Week 13 win over the Panthers due to his injury, and his chances of suiting up in Week 14 against the Saints appear dim at the moment. The subsequent pair of forthcoming practice reports over the remainder of the week should shed further clarity on Evans' status.