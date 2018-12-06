Buccaneers' Justin Evans: Back in walking boot
Evans (toe) did not participate in Wednesday's practice and is once again wearing his walking boot, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The second-year safety couldn't make it through the Week 13 win over the Panthers due to his injury, and his chances of suiting up in Week 14 against the Saints appear dim at the moment. The subsequent pair of forthcoming practice reports over the remainder of the week should shed further clarity on Evans' status.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Justin Evans: Won't return Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Evans: Suiting up Week 13•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Evans: Officially listed as questionable•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Evans: Limited in practice•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Evans: Unavailable for Week 12•
-
Buccaneers' Justin Evans: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Coming off his worst game of the season, Jamey Eisenberg is sticking with Andrew Luck in Week...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
History is on Amari Cooper and Julian Edelman as they prepare for Week 14, Jamey Eisenberg...