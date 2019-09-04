Evans (Achilles) is listed as Jordan Whitehead's primary backup at free safety on the first Buccaneers' unofficial depth chart of the season, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.

The slotting isn't necessarily surprising despite Evans' history as a starter, considering he's had very limited on-field work leading into the regular season. Evans missed all of OTAs and training camp with foot and toe injuries and then missed his one chance at playing this preseason due to Achilles soreness. Furthermore, Whitehead and rookie Mike Edwards (hamstring), the latter listed as the starter at strong safety also had strong training camps. However, Vitali reports the versatile Evans could still log a Week 1 start at strong safety if he's able to overcome his health issues and Edwards is unable to suit up against the 49ers.