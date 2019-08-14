Evans (heel) is reportedly close to returning from the Active PUP list, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The Buccaneers are besieged by injury at the safety position at the moment, with Evans' absence qualifying as one of the most impactful. The third-year safety does seem to be making solid progress according to Laine's report, but a firm timetable for activation remains elusive at this time.

More News
Our Latest Stories